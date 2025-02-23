Delhi HC asks police, wildlife department to evolve mechanism for recusing distressed birds

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi High Court has asked the national capital's wildlife and police authorities to evolve a mechanism for rescuing birds in distress.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya passed the order while dealing with a public interest litigation by Save Indian Foundation, which sought a direction to the authorities for taking immediate action to rescue such distressed birds.

The bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, asked the petitioner to make an exhaustive representation to the Delhi Police and the Department of Forests and Wildlife of the Delhi government, raising its grievances, which would be considered by the authorities within three months.

"While considering the prayers or suggestions to be made by the petitioner -- Save Indian Foundation -- in its representation, which is to be made under this order, the officials of respondent No 1 (Department of Forests and Wildlife, GNCTD) and respondent No 3 (Delhi Police) shall evolve an appropriate mechanism for taking requisite measures for rescuing the distressed birds in the NCT of Delhi," the high court said in its order passed on February 17.

"The requisite mechanism under this order shall be evolved after due deliberation on and consideration of the suggestions or prayers to be made by the petitioner -- Save Indian Foundation -- with expedition, say, within a period of three months," it ordered.

In the representation, the petitioner can make suggestions for evolving the mechanism for bird rescue, the high court said.

It clarified that the officials could seek cooperation and consultation with any other expert body, such as the Animal Welfare Board of the Delhi government, while considering the plea.