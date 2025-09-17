Delhi HC bans victory procession in national capital after DUSU results

New Delhi: The Delhi High on Wednesday barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University from taking out victory processions anywhere in the national capital after the results of DUSU polls on September 19.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that it was not interfering with the elections, but if the polls are not conducted in a "satisfactory order", it may stop the functioning of the officer bearers of the Delhi University Students Union.

"Not interfering with election, but if polls don't take place in satisfactory order, We may stop functioning of office bearers," the bench said.

It further directed Delhi Police, DU officials, and civil administration to take all possible and permissible steps to stop any untoward incident during DUSU polls, and to ensure that no violation of regulations takes place during the elections.