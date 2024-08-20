Delhi HC Bar Association condemns 'inhuman, heinous' act of Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the "inhuman and heinous act of rape and murder" of a trainee doctor while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Executive Committee of the DHCBA, in an emergent meeting convened to discuss the issue, unanimously resolved and appealed to the central and state governments to take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents to repose faith in the minds of the general public and improve security for women across the country.

"We condemn the barbaric and brutal incident of rape and murder of an innocent and young postgraduate trainee doctor while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital....

"We appeal to the investigating agencies to take stringent actions against the perpetrators at the earliest," the resolution signed by the honorary secretary of the DHCBA said.

It further said the executive committee has also resolved to provide pro-bono assistance to the family of victims in such cases to help them seek justice and get the guilty persons punished.

It further resolved that as a mark of protest and to pay homage and respect to the victim and her family, the members of the DHCBA have decided to wear white ribbons on Wednesday.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. PTI SKV SKV MNK MNK