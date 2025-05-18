Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of 'Andaz Apna Apna' intellectual property

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi High Court has passed an order barring the unauthorised use of intellectual property, including characters, dialogues, images and audio-video content, associated with the iconic Hindi film "Andaz Apna Apna".

The high court passed the ex-parte interim injunction in a lawsuit filed by production house Vinay Pictures, which sought relief against alleged infringement of copyright and trademark rights through merchandise, digital content, domain names and AI-generated material.

Justice Amit Bansal, in an order on May 14, said the plaintiff had demonstrated a prima facie case in its favour and would suffer an irreparable loss in case the interim injunction was not granted.

The film, initially released in 1994 with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles, was re-released this year.

The high court restrained several persons, including unknown parties, from hosting, streaming, making available for viewing or downloading, communicating to the public, or creating any content, including images, videos, audiovisual or AI-generated content identical to, adapted from, or derivative of the plaintiff's film "Andaz Apna Apna".

It also directed YouTube owner Google LLC to take down, remove and disable the infringing videos, Shorts or other content uploaded by the persons infringing the plaintiff's rights.

The plaintiff, in its plea, contended that the film -- produced by the late Vinay Sinha -- enjoyed enduring popularity and cultural relevance.

It said the plaintiff had exclusive ownership over the film's title, literary and dramatic works, and characters, including "Crime Master Gogo", "Teja", "Amar" and "Prem".

The plaintiff also referred to registered trademarks over phrases such as "Aila" and "Ouima", which it claimed had acquired secondary meaning in the minds of the public.

According to the plea, the plaintiff had the right to commercialise the intellectual property, including the film's characters, their images, likeness, dialogues, etc and signed agreements with third parties to make its merchandise available for sale.

However, unauthorised parties were commercialising these elements through sale of T-shirts, mugs, posters, notebooks, AI-generated digital content and video clips and social media content and online stores. PTI SKV SKV SZM SZM