Delhi HC bids farewell to judge Justice Poonam A Bamba

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday bid adieu to its judge Justice Poonam A Bamba who retired after nearly 18 months in office.

Advertisment

Justice Bamba, who was appointed as a judge of the high court on March 28, 2022, said her tenure was short but it was "very significant" to her.

"I am reminded of a very famous dialogue of Rajesh Khanna in film 'Anand'. 'Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi'. I can say that my journey in the high court, though short, has been very significant for me and if legitimate expectation of long tenure is met that is always welcome," said Justice Bamba while speaking at the farewell reference held by the high court.

With Justice Bamba's retirement, the high court will have 43 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60.

Advertisment

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma wished her luck for all her future endeavours.

Justice Bamba, who was a judicial officer here for 19 years, said her experience in the judiciary was "most enriching" and it gave her "immense satisfaction".

"Today, I demit office with deep gratitude in my heart and a great sense of satisfaction of having lived by the oath of my office," she said.

Advertisment

Born on September 1, 1961, Justice Bamba completed LLB. in 1983 and LL.M. in 1988 from Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

After practising as an advocate and working with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Justice Bamba joined Delhi Higher Judicial Service in December 2002.

As a judicial officer, she was posted as District & Sessions Judge in different districts for about five years.

Advertisment

She was also part of creation of a micro-forest and adoption of trees at the district courts.

As high court judge, Justice Bamba in February upheld the six-year jail term awarded to a maulvi (cleric) for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, saying great faith and trust is reposed in the maulvi who teaches others the tenets of the Holy Quran and is looked up to with reverence.

In a judgement last year, she refused to recall a child with special needs, an alleged victim of sexual assault, for her cross examination, saying the law directs that the minor shall not be called repeatedly to testify in the court.

In November last year, Justice Bamba also declined to transfer from Tihar Jail to Srinagar Jail a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, 66-year-old Abdul Majeed Baba, serving life term in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case.

As part of a division bench headed by then high court judge Justice Mukta Gupta, Justice Bamba earlier this year upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman.

The bench also upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl who used to live in his neighbourhood, saying he took advantage of the situation and breached the trust of the innocent tender aged victim.PTI ADS ADS TIR TIR