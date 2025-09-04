Delhi HC bids farewell to Justice Shalinder Kaur

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Delhi High Court on Thursday bid farewell to Justice Shalinder Kaur, with its chief justice saying she "certainly touched a countless souls with her decisions".

Justice Kaur was part of the division bench that recently denied bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and seven others in the "larger conspiracy" case connected to February 2020 riots.

While addressing the lawyers and judges of the high court, she said she passed her verdicts with "conviction".

"If I leave behind anything, I hope it is few words written, compassion, a few orders passed with conviction and a career defined by hard work and integrity. If I have faltered, it was never for want of sincerity but perhaps in good faith. If I have succeeded, the credit is shared with all," Justice Kaur shared.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya said the outgoing judge will be missed by colleagues, lawyers and the general public.

"Her contributions shall be remembered for a long time to come as a part of judiciary. She has certainly touched a countless number of souls with her decisions and as she leaves the system, she would surely be missed by her colleagues, members of the bar and general public," he said.