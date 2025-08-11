Delhi HC calls for 'confidentiality' on CBI report on 'cash-for-query scam' against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the CBI and all parties concerned to maintain “confidentiality” about the agency's report before the Lokpal in connection with an alleged cash-for-query scam against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra.

Justice Sachin Datta's direction came on Moitra's plea alleging that the media was alerted as soon as the CBI filed its report before the Lokpal.

"I'll make it clear saying that confidentiality be maintained. I'll dispose of the petition... There's no doubt that confidentiality has to be maintained. There is no dispute that everyone is bound to maintain confidentiality," the judge said, adding that he will pass a detailed order.

Moitra’s counsel claimed that soon after CBI filed the report before Lokpal, the development was made public to the media.

The counsel claimed that though he was not asking for any take down order, the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act as well as the authority's circular should be complied with.

The CBI last month submitted its report to the Lokpal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query scam case involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The agency had registered an FIR on March 21 last year against Moitra and Hiranandani under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on a reference from the Lokpal.

It was alleged that Moitra indulged in corrupt practices including, but not limited to, taking bribes and other undue advantages from Hiranandani for "compromising her parliamentary privileges and causing national security threats by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials." The agency has submitted its findings in the case to the Lokpal, which will decide further course of action in the case, the officials said.

Moitra, who represented Krishnanagar seat in the last Lok Sabha, was expelled from the House in December 2023 for "unethical conduct", which she has challenged in the Supreme Court.

She defeated her rival, BJP's Amrita Roy, in the 2024 general elections, retaining her seat in 18th Lok Sabha.

The Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, issued directions to the CBI after receiving the findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey had alleged that Moitra had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.