Delhi HC calls for explanation from lawyer on contempt action for interrupting proceedings

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked a lawyer to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for continuously "interrupting" and "interfering" in court hearings despite warnings.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said the lawyer was not permitting him to dictate the order in his case and continued interrupting the proceedings forcing him to dictate the order in chamber.

"Even after this dictation, learned counsel continues to interrupt the proceedings despite being warned that such conduct of interfering in court proceedings is tantamount to contempt.

"I feel constrained to contemplate appropriate action. Therefore, opportunity is granted to learned counsel for petitioner to address on the next date as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him. Rest of the order shall be dictated inside the chamber," the judge said.

The court was hearing an application filed by a woman against an insurance company and the lawyer was representing her in the case.

The court, which posed several questions to the lawyer relating to the case, said instead of responding to the queries, the counsel created a scene to the extent that the judge had to stop dictation and continue it further in the chamber.

At the lawyer's request, the court clarified that the application was not being dismissed and he was granted an opportunity to address further arguments in January. PTI SKV ZMN