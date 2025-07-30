Delhi HC chief justice inaugurates creche in Patiala House district courts complex

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Wednesday inaugurated a creche in the family court building inside Patiala House district courts complex.

The high court chief justice said that the creche would immensely benefit mothers working as lawyers or court staff. He applauded the role of the principal district and sessions judge, Virender Kumar Bansal, and office-bearers of the New Delhi Bar Association for creating the facility.

During the event, Tarun Rana, secretary of the association, pointed out various challenges faced by the members, including insufficient parking, inadequate ladies' bar room, need for toilets in the new lawyers' complex, need for renovation in some parts and requirement of wi-fi facility in the complex.

Nagendra Kumar, the association's president and chairman of the coordination committee of all district court bar associations, raised the issues of enhancing the pecuniary civil jurisdiction of district courts and the challenges faced by advocates and others because of the presiding officers of digital courts under the negotiable instruments (NI) Act (cheque bounce cases) holding online courts from Rouse Avenue Court complex.

The high court chief justice assured to take up the infrastructural issues with the Building Maintenance and Construction Committee (BMCC) and the issue of enhancing the pecuniary jurisdiction with all stakeholders concerned. Regarding the issue of digital NI courts, he said it will be reviewed after three months.

Justice Upadhyaya also underlined the need for strong coordination between the bench and bar.

A photography exhibition was also organised at the event.