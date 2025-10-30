Delhi HC clears way for framing rules to appoint local commissioners: Bar body

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has cleared the way for framing rules for the appointment of local commissioners across the Delhi district courts, a communication from the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said.

"NDBA has been seriously pursuing the issue of framing some rules to ensure transparency in the appointment of local commissioners in the Delhi district courts," NDBA secretary Tarun Rana said.

He said that the Delhi High Court, on October 28, while hearing a petition by Bar Council of Delhi member Rajiv Khosla, had noted that rules regarding the appointment of a local commissioner or receiver in the district courts were pending approval by the Lieutenant Governor.

Rana said that the high court, in its order, had expressed its hope that the issue relating to approval of the rules would be attended to by the LG and requisite approval would be granted at the earliest.

"NDBA has rigorously pursued the cause and will continue to pursue it till transparent guidelines are framed," said NDBA president Nagendra Kumar, who appeared in the proceedings on October 28.