Delhi HC closes proceedings on DCPCR plea over funding issue

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday closed the proceedings on a petition by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) against the alleged stoppage of its funding by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Advertisment

Justice Subramonium Prasad recorded that the commission did not wish to press the petition and the second petitioner in the petition, who was no longer a member of the commission, also filed an application for withdrawal.

"In view of the application, the present petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the judge said.

The court added that it did not examine the issues raised in the petition and all contentions of the parties were left open.

Advertisment

The DCPCR had filed a petition last year before the Supreme Court challenging an inquiry and special audit ordered against it as well as the alleged stoppage of funding to it by the LG.

Last year, LG Saxena had approved a WCD Department's proposal to institute an inquiry against the commission and ordered a special audit into alleged misuse of government funds.

On December 15, the Supreme Court had sent the matter to the high court, asking why "every dispute" between the Delhi government and the LG should land before it and directed that the plea be re-numbered as a petition before the high court.

In response, the LG office, however, told the high court that that the entire writ petition was based on a "purported" press note.

It was also noted that the second petitioner, whose affidavit formed the basis for filing of the petition, no longer served in the office of the DCPCR. PTI ADS ADS KVK KVK