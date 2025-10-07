Delhi HC concludes 90-day nationwide mediation drive

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has concluded a 90-day nationwide mediation drive aimed at promoting amicable settlement of pending disputes through structured mediation across all 'taluka', district and high courts in India, the NALSA said on Tuesday.

The drive, "Mediation For the Nation", was conducted from July 1 to September 30.

The mediation drive was aimed at significantly reducing case pendency, and delivering timely justice to litigants, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said in a statement.

"Within a short span of about three months of this special drive, 28,141 matters were referred for mediation in the Delhi High Court and the Delhi District Courts out of which, 4,316 matters were settled and 13,938 matters referred during the drive are still pending for settlement. These figures show that the mediation drive was a huge success," it said. PTI UK ZMN