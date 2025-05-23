Delhi HC declines bail to man held for 'leaking' sensitive info to Pak

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has refused bail to a man accused of being part of an espionage syndicate which allegedly passed sensitive and classified information of the Armed Forces to Pakistan officials.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the offence of espionage was not merely against an individual but the "integrity, sovereignty, and security of Bharat" and amounted to betrayal to the nation.

"It must be remembered that the nation rests peacefully because its armed forces remain vigilant. It is in their unconditional duty and commitment that the citizenry finds assurance of safety and continuity of the constitutional order..The ramifications of such offences are far-reaching – they endanger the lives of countless individuals, compromise military preparedness, and threaten the sovereignty of the state," said the court on May 22.

The verdict noted such acts, where sensitive and classified information concerning the Indian Armed Forces was allegedly transmitted to foreign handlers, "struck at the heart of national security".

"These are not conventional crimes – they are crimes that compromise the trust reposed in individuals who are either part of or have access to our military establishments," it added.

Delhi Police alleged Mohsin Khan, scrap dealer, played a critical and active role in the espionage syndicate and facilitated illicit transmission of classified military information obtained from a co-accused who was posted in the Indian Army at Pokhran.

It was alleged that he was in direct contact with certain officials of the Pakistan High Commission and acted as conduit for funds.

The accused sought bail on several grounds including that had been in judicial custody for a considerable period and the trial was likely to take further time to conclude.

The court, however, said that though personal liberty was fundamental, in cases of alleged espionage and transmission of sensitive information to foreign agencies, the threshold for grant of bail was higher and guided by the larger interest of justice and national security.

"The communications, comprising screenshots, transaction references, and chat exchanges, have been collected and placed on record by the investigating agency, and prima facie corroborate the applicant's central involvement in facilitating financial transactions integral to the broader conspiracy of transmitting sensitive information pertaining to the Indian Army to Pakistan High Commission," the court said. PTI ADS ADS AMK AMK