Delhi HC demands 750 hectares of land for alternative forest

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday demanded the allocation of land measuring 750 hectares by authorities here for developing an alternative forest, saying it is needed for a planned development in the interest of future generations and the national capital "cannot just be concrete all over".

Advertisment

Justice Jasmeet Singh told the Delhi government's forest department that "we do not have the luxury of time" as the existing forest cover -- the ridge area -- "has its life" and an alternative "dedicated forest" will be ready only in 10-15 years.

The judge, who had earlier asked the conservator of forest to take up the issue of increasing the city's green cover on a "war footing", said the authorities' proposal to allocate 0.23 acre of land to develop another forest was a "joke".

"This cannot be the intent of the government. Today, we have the ridge, which is a natural forest. (But) it has its life. It is our duty and responsibility and we owe it to our future generations to give them good air quality ... 0.23 acre is a joke," the court said.

Advertisment

"Give me 750 hectares in Delhi. I will be satisfied. Seven hundred and fifty hectares in Delhi is not a problem. That is also planned development of Delhi. It cannot just be concrete all over," it said.

The court asked the special secretary, forest department to identify the land, saying, "We need a dedicated forest. You give me 750 hectares of land, we will develop it into a forest." The official submitted that the matter has to be discussed with the land-owning agencies and sought time from the court.

The judge asked him to "take a bird's eye view" and "get over the clutter".

Advertisment

The court also clarified that the patch would be planted with indigenous trees and maintained by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF).

During the hearing, the special secretary informed the court that Delhi's "green cover" has increased from 151 sq. km in 2001 to 342 sq. km in 2021.

The judge, however, asked the official to inform the court about the "forest cover" and not sporadic trees on the roadside.

Advertisment

The court further issued a notice to the Centre on the issue of consideration of a proposal pertaining to increasing the strength of the deputy conservator of forests here.

"Forests in Delhi are dying. Why is it taking so long?" the court asked the Centre's counsel.

It also asked the forest department to make an endeavour to expeditiously fill its vacant posts, while directing the PCCF to file an affidavit on the state of encroachment in the sanctuaries here.

Advertisment

The matter would next be heard on October 20.

Last month, the court asked the authorities here to find land to create another forest area, besides the ridge.

"How does a city beat pollution besides what the government is doing? The more green cover you have, better the life of the citizens. How do you ignore this?" it had asked.

Advertisment

Considered the lungs of the national capital, the ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky, hilly and forested area.

It has been divided into four zones -- south, south-central, central and north —--due to administrative reasons. These four zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectares.

The court had also asked the conservator of forest to file an affidavit on the number of trees that have been planted, quantum of forest land that has been "lost" and "redeemed" as well as the area that would be used to develop the alternative forest.

"This has to be done on a war footing. There has to be some bit of urgency," it had asserted. PTI ADS RC