Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of asking people online to have sex with wife

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man for allegedly forcing his wife to "partner swap" and asking people on social media to have sex with her, observing he was not merely booked for "stereotyped matrimonial dispute allegations".

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the bail plea of the man booked for rape, gangrape, sexual harassment, cruelty and criminal breach of trust among other offences.

In an order on June 9, the court said, "The allegations in the FIR are not the stereotyped matrimonial dispute allegations." It considered the woman’s allegation that her brother-in-law used to sexually harass her by inappropriately touching her and had outraged her modesty, but when she complained to her husband, he told her to ignore all that humiliation.

The court referred to the FIR, which recorded that the husband "used to hurt her hands with blade and make her do kitchen work with wounded hands" and had also"started compelling her to agree for wife swapping and for that purpose, he took her to a hotel where his friends molested her, so she ran away".

The man was also accused of creating the woman's fake Instagram ID and sharing her "pictures on social media" aside from "soliciting people to make sexual relations with her for money".

In addition to the "serious allegations", the court said, the woman also recorded her statement before a magisterial court, alleging offences of rape and gangrape.

"Further, it appears that earlier, when granted anticipatory bail, the accused admittedly got in touch with the prosecutrix and exchanged text chats, copies whereof are on record. It would be significant to note that those text chats were made by the accused under a fictitious name through a new SIM card, but in the investigation, the said SIM was found to be registered in his name," the court said.