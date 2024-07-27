Delhi HC denies bail to man in murder case of lover's husband

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of killing the husband of a woman he was in love with by pushing him in front of a moving train, saying the crime was committed in a brutal manner.

The court said the heinousness of a crime is a very important factor that has to be kept in mind while deciding whether to grant or deny bail to an accused.

"This court is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the petitioner has committed the offence. The petitioner is accused of committing murder in a brutal fashion. If convicted, the petitioner is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment for life or even death," Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The judge said even though the accused is in custody since 2019, substantial progress has taken place in the trial and most of the witnesses have been examined, looking at the nature of the offence and the manner in which he committed it, he is not inclined to grant bail to him at this juncture.

According to the prosecution, the man took the victim to a deserted road near the railway line in Zakhira here in 2019 and hit him on his head several times with a brick. Thereafter, he pushed the victim in front of a passing train that dragged him and cut his body into two pieces, the prosecution said.

The accused had informed the victim's family about the incident and tried to give it the colour of an accident.

The police had said the accused was friends with the victim's wife and used to like her.

The accused had contended that since most of the witnesses were examined, he need not be kept in custody any further. His counsel had claimed that the case against his client was based on circumstantial evidence and that he was falsely implicated in it.

The court noted in its order that the man was accused of a very serious crime and the facts of the case and depositions of witnesses point towards his complicity.

"The petitioner is accused of killing the husband of the lady he was in love with. The material on record discloses that the petitioner won the confidence of the deceased even though he was in love with his wife. The crime has been committed in a very brutal manner and the petitioner has tried to mislead the police at first and has also tried to give it the colour of an accident," it observed. PTI SKV RC