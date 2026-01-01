Delhi HC deprecates police for using particular Hindi phrase in FIRs related to outraging woman's modesty

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has deprecated the conduct of police in using a particular Hindi phrase in every FIR regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of a women, saying it was a gross misuse of law.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing a petition filed by some accused persons to quash an FIR registered against them for the allegations of having assaulted a woman event manager under the influence of alcohol.

In an order dated December 17, the court said, "It is unfortunate that in every FIR under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) the word 'haath mara' is being written, which is not being endorsed by the complainant. It is a gross misuse of the law and requires introspection at the level of the police stations." The judge also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned to ensure that no fabricated allegations are inserted in complaints.

The court, meanwhile, quashed the FIR against two accused men, noting the parties had amicably settled their disputes.

The complainant had alleged that the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, assaulted her and asked her to dance with them, leading to the registration of FIR under BNS Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 3(5) (common intention.