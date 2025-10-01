Delhi HC directs govt to provide accommodations to those affected by demolition in Andrews Ganj

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government, MCD, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to provide temporary residential accommodations to those affected by demolition of T-Huts and dwelling units at Indira Camp in Andrews Ganj on May 13 and 14.

Justice Sachin Datta was told by the petitioner that the high court on May 14 had restrained the authorities concerned from dispossessing the residents or undertaking any further demolition action in respect of the said dwelling units.

"However, it is submitted that in flagrant violation of the directions contained in the aforesaid order, and despite petitioner's counsel being physically present at the said site to apprise the concerned officials of the directions passed by this court, the demolition drive continued unabated," the court noted.

Noting the submission, the judge said in an order passed on September 26 that the fact narrated in the petitioner's affidavit, "if true, reveals the appalling, insensitive and brazen conduct of officials of the MCD in proceeding to demolish T-Huts and dwelling units of the petitioners despite being informed of the directions contained in order dated May 14, 2025 passed by this Court." "Prima facie, the aforesaid conduct (if found to be true), necessitates appropriate action/s for wilful disobedience against the concerned officials/authorities. However, this aspect shall be dealt with on the next date of hearing. At this stage, the foremost concern of this Court is to address the predicament of the petitioners, who have been rendered homeless as their residential dwellings stand demolished by the MCD," the judge said.

He said that the act of demolition carried out by the MCD assumed "even greater significance" in view of the fact that the concerned jhuggi cluster was duly notified under the official list of the 675 JJ clusters published by the DUSIB, and the occupants thereof were entitled to appropriate rehabilitation in accordance with the extant policy.

The judge further directed the authorities to ensure appropriate arrangement, including requisite number of toilets, and adequate supply of electricity and water.

The court further directed the DUSIB to make an endeavour to expedite the requisite procedure/ process to be undertaken for rehabilitation of the eligible residents/ occupants of the basti/ cluster in question, as per the extant policy, preferably before the next date of hearing.

The judge further the Additional Commissioner, MCD to appear before the court on the next date of hearing, i.e., November 24.

"Failure to comply with the aforesaid directions shall be treated as egregious and wilful disobedience on part of the concerned authorities. Let a Status Report with regard to the steps taken by the respondents be filed before the next date of hearing," the judge said.

The judge passed the directions while noting that the demolition has been carried out by MCD and there were serious allegations as regards transgression of a previous high court order passed on May 14.

"The court, at this stage, is not inclined to altogether absolve MCD as regards the demolition action that has taken place and which is in teeth of protective order/s passed by this Court in favour of the petitioners on May 14, 2025," the judge said.

According to the petition, the demolition of T-Huts and dwelling units at Indira Camp near Defence Colony Police Station was carried out between May 13 and 14 by the MCD with assistance of the Delhi Police. PTI UK ZMN