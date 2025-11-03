Delhi HC directs govt to provide legal representation to Celina Jaitly's brother detained in UAE

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take steps to provide effective legal representation to actor Celina Jaitly's brother, detained in the UAE for more than a year.

The court passed the direction while seeking a response from the central government on a plea filed by the actor seeking effective legal representation for her brother.

The notice was issued to the government on the actor's application, in which she claimed that her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been residing in the UAE since 2016. She said that he was employed with the MATITI Group, which is engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

However, despite the passage of over one year, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has failed to secure basic information about the actor's brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status, the plea alleged.

Justice Sachin Datta directed the government to file its response by December 4, the next date of hearing.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel representing the government submitted that the Indian authorities in the UAE have granted consular access to the detainee.

The actor's counsel then submitted that despite several attempts, she was unable to communicate with her brother.

Thereafter, the judge directed the authorities to make attempts to ensure that contact between the actress and her brother is facilitated, in addition to ensuring contact between him and his wife.

"The respondent shall depute a nodal officer for the above purpose and also to apprise the petitioner and other family members of the detainee as regards the status of the detainee and the legal proceedings. Let the nodal officer provide regular updates to the petitioner and other family members," the judge said.

The petition claimed that the actor's brother had been "illegally abducted and detained" in the UAE since September 6, last year. PTI UK RHL