Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his post.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora heard the PIL.

ACJ Manmohan observed "There is no scope for judicial review. It is not in our domain. It falls in other people's domain. the Executive will surely examine it."

The PIL was filed by petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav saying that the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister will not only lead to obstruction of due process of law and disrupt the course of justice but will also lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy, favouring specific individuals.