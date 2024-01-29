Delhi HC dismisses plea to include ayurveda, yoga in Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea that sought inclusion of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in Ayushman Bharat, the national public health insurance scheme.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan passed the order after none appeared on behalf of the petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

"Even after passover, none is present for the petitioner. Dismissed in default," said the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora.

On November 2, the high court had issued notice to the Union ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Ayush, Finance and Home Affairs and the Delhi government and asked them to file their counter affidavits in response to the public interest litigation.

The petition sought inclusion of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy in the National Health Protection Mission, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), that is, Ayushman Bharat, to secure the right to health of citizens.

Ayushman Bharat, which was launched in 2018, has two main components – PM-JAY and the Health and Wellness Centres.

Under PMJAY, health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year is provided.

The plea sought that the scheme be implemented in every state and Indian healthcare systems be covered under it.

Such inclusion, it said, would allow a significant portion of the country's population to avail affordable healthcare benefits and wellness in various serious diseases, without any harm and at low rates, and provide employment to thousands of people in the field of ayurveda.

"PM-JAY, that is, Ayushman Bharat predominantly covers and is limited to allopathic hospitals and dispensaries, while India boasts various indigenous medical systems, including ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, siddha, unani, homeopathy, which are rooted in India's rich traditions and are highly effective in addressing the healthcare needs of the present time," it said.

"Unfortunately, due to various policies created by foreign rulers and individuals with a colonial mindset, our cultural, intellectual knowledge and scientific heritage have been systematically eroded.

"Along with this, these foreigners, motivated by a profit-oriented approach, have thoughtfully implemented many laws and schemes during the time of our country's independence that have slowly undermined our rich heritage and history," the plea, that was dismissed, said. PTI ADS ADS VN VN