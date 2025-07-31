Delhi HC dismisses Turkish firm's plea against revocation of security clearance

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Turkish-based company Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited against the Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance.

"Dismissed," Justice Tejas Karia said on Thursday, noting that similar pleas were dismissed earlier.

A different bench of the high court on July 7 dismissed the pleas by Turkish-based firms -- Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd -- challenging the revocation of their security clearance by aviation watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15, saying there are "compelling national security considerations" involved.

BCAS revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. PTI UK DV DV