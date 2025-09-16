Delhi HC extends murder convict's parole to tend to crops destroyed in floods

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has extended by four weeks the parole granted to a murder convict to tend to his crops that have been ruined by heavy rainfall and floods and protect his farmland.

The court said the agricultural recovery process cannot be effectively undertaken without the convict's active supervision, jeopardising the survival and education of his dependent family members.

"The petitioner's continued presence is not only unforeseen, being an act of god (heavy rains), but otherwise also appears to be necessary for sustaining his family's only source of livelihood on which his widowed mother and two minor children are entirely dependent.

"With the water now receding, urgent measures are required to restore and protect the farmland, including financial arrangements and application of fertilisers, pesticides and other essential inputs," Justice Arun Monga said in an order passed on Monday.

The court said it was of the view that convict Praveen Rana was entitled to an extension of his parole to enable him to tend to his crops that have been affected by the recent deluge.

It made clear that the extension of the parole should be treated as a second parole and will be accordingly factored in accordance with the jail manual.

Rana was granted furlough in June on the ground that he had sown seasonal crops on his agricultural land. However, due to heavy rainfall, the field got completely inundated and the entire crop was ruined.

Once the flood water receded, he would be required to undertake urgent measures to restore the crops, his counsel told the court, adding that the floods had disturbed the usual farming activities and the petitioner's presence was necessary to protect the crops and manage the recovery process effectively.

The lawyer submitted that the agricultural activities for which the convict was initially released remained unfinished and required his continued personal supervision and active involvement to ensure proper completion on 1.5 acres of agricultural land, which is the sole means of livelihood for his family.

He said Rana's family consists of his widowed mother and two school-going children aged 14 and 15 years, all of whom are fully dependent on the agricultural land for their sustenance, education and day-to-day needs.

The plea was opposed by the prosecutor who said the petitioner's conduct in belatedly approaching the court at the nick of time does not inspire confidence. PTI SKV RC