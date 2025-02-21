Delhi High Court gets two new judges, strength rises to 41

New Delhi: Two new judges on Friday took oath of office, taking the strength of the Delhi High Court to 41.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justices Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, who were serving as judicial officers in the district judiciary here, at a swearing-in ceremony held in the high court premises.

The chief justice congratulated and welcomed both the new judges.

"Congratulations. Welcome to our high court," he said after administering them oath.

The Central government notified the two new appointments on February 19 after the Supreme Court collegium made a recommendation in favour of the two judicial officers, early this month.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60 and with the two new appointments, the present strength has risen to 41.