Delhi HC grants bail to Dheeraj Wadhawan in loan scam case

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

The order was passed by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain who said Wadhawan fell within the category of a "sick person".

The Wadhawan brothers -- Kapil and Dheeraj-- were arrested in this case on July 19 last year.

The charge sheet was filed on October 15, 2022 and cognisance was taken.

The FIR in the case was registered on a complaint made by the Union Bank of India.

It had alleged that DHFL, the housing finance company's then chairman-cum-managing director Kapil Wadhawan, then director Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India, and in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, the accused and others induced the consortium to sanction huge loans aggregating Rs 42,871.42 crore.

Much of that amount was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by alleged falsification of the books of the DHFL and dishonest default in repayment of the legitimate dues of the consortium banks, the CBI has claimed. PTI ADS ADS SK SK