Delhi HC issues notice to Atishi on plea challenging her election on corruption allegations

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi on a plea challenging her election on grounds of alleged corrupt practices during the recent assembly polls here.

Justice Jyoti Singh also issued notice to the Election Commission of India, Delhi Police and the returning officer of Kalkaji assembly constituency, from where Atishi won the election.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Election Commission of India and the returning officer raised objections on being impleaded as parties in the petition.

The plea by Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana challenged the election of Atishi, claiming that she and her election agents used corrupt practices during the polls.

The petition, filed through advocate T Singhdev, sought to declare the election null and void.

Atishi won from the Kalkaji seat defeating her BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. The petitioners are the residents of Kalkaji area.

Voting for the election was held on February 5 and the results were declared on February 8.