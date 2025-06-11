Delhi HC issues notice to district courts for change in practice directions

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to district courts in the capital over the change in practice directions over subordinate courts "summoning" records for the superior court.

The notice dated June 2, issued to the principal district and sessions judges across districts, said the high court’s chief justice, on the recommendations of the Rules Committee, was issuing the practice direction for information and compliance by all concerned.

"Whenever records in the custody of the superior court are required by the district courts, the presiding officer of the court concerned shall send a letter of request to the head of the office of the superior court requesting for production of the records instead of sending summons," the notice read.

Directing the practice direction would "immediately" come into force, the notice enclosed the format of a "letter of request". PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK