Delhi HC issues summons to Priya Kapur on plea by Sunjay Kapur's mother over family Trust

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur and others on a lawsuit by his mother seeking directions to declare the family Trust "null and void".

In her lawsuit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur has alleged that the Trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents.

Justice Mini Pushkarna asked Priya Kapur and other defendants, including Sunjay Kapur's children with second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, to file their written submissions and also issued notice on Rani Kapur's plea seeking interim relief.

Justice Pushkarna refused to pass an order on maintaining the status quo on the estate at this stage and said she would seek replies from the parties before passing any direction.

The court listed the matter for hearing on March 23.

In the lawsuit, Rani Kapur has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants -- her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren -- from utilising or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever.

Her plea said she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur who was the promoter of various businesses, including the 'Sona Group of Companies', and a "systematic fraud" was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the "RK Family Trust".

Till the time of his death, Sunjay never confirmed to Rani Kapur that she had actually been divested of all her rights, assets and legacy and never provided a copy of the purported RK Family Trust to her, the plea claimed.

"By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr. Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled -- RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

A plea by Karisma Kapoor's two children challenging the authenticity of the purported will of their late father is also pending in the high court, with the kids accusing his wife Priya Kapur of being "greedy". PTI ADS KSS KSS