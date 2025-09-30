Delhi HC junks FIR, asks accused to hold 'bhandara' for poor kids on Navratra, Diwali

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a married couple for allegedly hurting and criminally intimidating their neighbour and ordered them to hold a "bhandara" for poor children on Navratra and Diwali.

Justice Anish Dayal passed the order on September 19, observing a settlement was reached between the accused persons and the complainant.

The court said continuing the case was a "misuse of the process of the court and an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer".

The order said, "Petitioner 1 & 2 undertake to organise a 'bhandara' for poor children of the area in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri on two occasions, one during the coming Navratra period; and one during the Diwali period for at least 50 children." The court also directed them to file an affidavit containing photographs of the 'bhandara'.

"Subject to this undertaking being complied with, the said FIR stands quashed. Considering the above settlement between the parties and the chances of conviction of the petitioners being remote and bleak, there is no use continuing with proceedings of the present FIR as it would be a misuse of the process of the Court and an unnecessary burden on the State exchequer," the order added.

The FIR was lodged in 2020 under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation).