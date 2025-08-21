Delhi HC junks FIRs over fight over pet dogs, asks parties to pay animal shelter

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has quashed FIRs lodged between neighbours due to a scuffle over handling of pet dogs and directing them to pay Rs 10,000 costs each at a canine shelter.

Justice Arun Monga said the dispute between the parties was private in nature and arose out of unnecessary differences between neighbours in relation to the handling of their respective pets.

"Continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose and would rather amount to an abuse of the process of law. Not quashing the criminal proceedings would rather rekindle hostility, whereas quashing the same would promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours," the court said in its August 20 order.

The court agreed to quash the FIRs and asked the parties to Pay Rs 10,000 each, "for the love of their pets", as costs to a dog shelter maintained and run by Unity for Stray Animal Foundation.

The court allowed their pleas after the parties amicably settled their disputes and said, "All of it, remarkably, in the name of their beloved pets. Truly, a case that redefines 'for the love of dogs." The two FIRs arose out of a 2024 incident about which the parties gave different versions.

The disagreement escalated during a routine dog-walk, leading to a heated altercation which further snowballed into an unsavoury scuffle, with each side alleging assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour against the other.

The counsel appearing for the parties submitted there was a serious misunderstanding on the part of their clients that led to lodging of FIR and a cross FIR. They later settled the matter and a memorandum of understanding was signed by them.