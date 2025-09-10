Delhi HC junks plea seeking FIR over M F Husain paintings

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to order an FIR over claims that two paintings of late artist and Padma awardee M F Husain hurt religious sentiments.

Justice Amit Mahajan said no investigation was required in the matter. Advocate Amita Sachdeva had filed the complaint.

"Everything is already before the court. It has to decide whether sentiments were hurt. Where is probe required in this," the judge asked and dismissed the application.

The application was filed against a trial court order, which had said no further probe was required.

The magisterial court said the matter could proceed before it as a complaint case.

On Wednesday, however, the complainant told the high court that she was not able to fight individually.

"I will have to find out who visited the gallery, to find out those whose sentiments were hurt," the complaint told the court.

The complaint before the trial court has sought the gallery's prosecution for displaying the late artist's two paintings, featuring Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh. PTI UK ZMN