Delhi HC junks plea seeking return of ballot papers

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and the election commission to conduct the country's general elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela refused to examine the PIL while referring to a Supreme Court ruling.

The high court said the apex court, last year, held that EVMs are simple, secured and user-friendly and that the voters, candidates and their representatives, besides ECI officials are aware of the nitty-gritty of the EVM system.

One Upendra Nath Dalai raised grievance against the use of EVMs in the general elections in the country.

The bench, however, said the issues had already been agitated in various courts, including the apex court, on several occasions.

The top court previously held that incorporation of the VVPAT system fortifies the principle of vote verifiability, thereby enhancing the overall accountability of the electoral process. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK