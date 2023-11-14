Delhi HC junks plea to reopen Roshanara Club

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea seeking reopening of the century-old Roshanara Club which was sealed by the Delhi Development Authority in September this year, noting that it has already directed the authority to devise a scheme to run it.

In an order passed on November 9, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that the Supreme court has also refused to restore the possession with the earlier management and the issue of running the club was already pending before the high court.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by some members of the club to declare the sealing of the premises on September 29 as unconstitutional and in violation of fundamental and statutory rights of the club, its members and employees.

"In the considered opinion of this Court, as this Court is already dealing with the issue of running the club and the writ petition is also pending on the subject, no interim order can be granted in the present writ petition," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

"Before the Hon’ble Supreme Court also a prayer was made to restore the possession to the Roshanara Club and the relief was not granted in the matter. Now, a petition has been filed by certain persons who are members of the club. In view thereof, CM APPL. 58620/2023 (Seeking Opening the Premises) stands dismissed," the court ordered.

Counsel for the DDA told the court that it is finalizing the scheme for the smooth running of the club and the same shall be finalized at an early date.

The court directed that the matter be listed for hearing on December 7.

On September 29, DDA officials sealed the Roshanara Club and took over its possession.

The action was taken nearly six months after an "eviction notice" was served on the club by the DDA as its lease had expired earlier.

The historic club was established on August 15, 1922 and had turned 100 last year. Endowed with natural beauty, green pastures and colonial-era charm, the club in north Delhi has emerged as one of the most prestigious clubs in the country.

While dealing with DDA's appeal against an order of the single-judge bench of the high court protecting the club from any coercive action in relation to the expiry of its lease, the bench on October 6 directed the authority to formulate a scheme elucidating the proposed course of action for functioning and management of the club as they have already taken over the possession. PTI ADS ADS KVK KVK