Delhi HC junks Rajasthan civic body plea against arbital award

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Rajasthan's Nokha Municipal Council against an order upholding an arbitration award against it which also led to the attachment of "Bikaner House" in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela dismissed the appeal against the court's decision in January 2024 on the ground of delay in moving the appellate forum.

Following the arbitration award passed in 2020 in favour of a company, Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited, a district court last year passed an attachment order of Bikaner House after its owner, the municipal council, failed to pay the dues.

The attachment order was passed after the district judge noted the arbitral award had attained finality with the dismissal of the municipal council's appeal in January, 2024.

Arbitration proceedings were initiated against the municipal council over a dispute with the company arising from a tender for designing and constructing a sewage treatment plan in 2011.

The stay on attachment was recently extended till February 1 after the municipal council deposited an amount of Rs 92 lakh in the district court towards the arbitral award.

In the plea filed in the high court, the municipal counsel said the arbitration proceedings were conducted without any jurisdiction as the agreement between the parties had no arbitration clause.

It was alleged that the award was passed in violation of principles of natural justice because the appellant was not afforded proper opportunity of hearing. PTI ADS AMK