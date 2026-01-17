Delhi HC junks Somnath Bharti's challenge to 2025 Assembly poll win of BJP's Satish Upadhyay

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition by AAP leader Somnath Bharti challenging the election of BJP's Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar in the 2025 Assembly polls.

"The petition is dismissed," said Justice Jasmeet Singh. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

Upadhyay defeated Bharti by a margin of 39,564 votes in the Delhi Assembly elections held in February last year.

In his election petition, Bharti accused Upadhyay of corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act. The plea also claimed there was a pending criminal complaint or FIR against the BJP leader. PTI ADS MNK MNK