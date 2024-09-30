Delhi HC lists for hearing on Nov 12 PIL over deaths in Asha Kiran Shelter Home

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on November 12 a PIL on the death of 14 inmates of the city government-run Asha Kiran shelter home for the intellectually disabled.

As the counsel for the petitioner alleged physical assault on inmates inside the facility, a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan asked him to file an affidavit on his assertion.

"Please file an affidavit. You can't scandalise the court like this," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

The counsel said he had already filed the related documents in the court, which were however not on record of the court.

"There are some concerning developments in the matter.. these are post-mortem reports of two incidents, in both of them it has been found they have been due to physical assault inside Asha Kiran... no action has been taken by them. They have not even filed an FIR," the lawyer said.

The petitioner's counsel further said the Delhi government has revealed in its report that the DM has been appointed as the administrator of the shelter home which was against the "spirit" of an order of the court requiring a dedicated person to head the facility and the official already has several other responsibilities.

Fourteen inmates, including a child, died at Asha Kiran in July.

Since February, 25 inmates have died at the centre, currently housing 980 "intellectually disabled" persons, including men, women and children, according to official data.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by 'Samadhan Abhiyan' seeking the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired high court judge to probe the incident.

The high court has earlier asked the social welfare department secretary to act with alacrity in taking urgent steps, among others, for the recruitment of staff, including doctors, for the Asha Kiran shelter home.