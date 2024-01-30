Delhi HC observes two minutes' silence on Martyrs' Day

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi High Court on Tuesday observed two minutes of silence on Martyrs' Day in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom.

All the judges, lawyers, court staff, litigants and others present in the court stood in silence at 11 am, halting proceedings till the court master announced to conclude it after two minutes.

January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day. He was assassinated on that day in 1948. PTI SKV SKV SZM