Delhi HC orders status quo on Batla House demolitions till Jul 10

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed status quo till July 10 on the proposed demolitions by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Batla House area in the national capital.

In an order on June 16, Justice Tejas Karia also sought the response of the DDA and other stakeholders within four weeks.

Posting the matter on July 10, the court said, "In the meanwhile, status quo shall be maintained by the parties." The court was hearing a batch of pleas against the demolition order of the DDA.

One of the petitioners claimed that her property, despite being in Kahsra Number 279, was eligible under the PM-UDAY Scheme.

On June 11, the high court refused to grant any relief in a PIL filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over the demolitions, saying passing a general order of protection in a PIL of this sort was likely to jeopardise the case of individual litigants.

The Supreme Court on May 7 ordered the "DDA to demolish unauthorised structures in Khasra number 279".

The land is estimated to be around 2.8 bigha or 0.702 hectare along Muradi Road in Okhla village. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK