Delhi HC orders treatment for HIV positive transwoman with no identity proof

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital to treat a HIV positive transwoman without demanding an identity proof.

Advertisment

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Delhi government and the Centre on her plea and issued directions towards her rehabilitation and shelter.

"Issue notice.. By way of this order a direction is issued to respondent number 4 (Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi) to examine the petitioner and in case she would need any treatment, the same be provided to her forthwith, notwithstanding the petitioner's lack of identification documents," the court said on December 24.

The petitioner said she was abducted by a trafficker when she was a minor and sexually abused, and the doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital suggested her admission to undergo treatment.

Advertisment

The court further directed the Centre to inform if she could be provided any skill training for her rehabilitation and asked the authorities concerned to find her a suitable shelter keeping in mind her health condition and the dipping mercury levels in Delhi.

The petitioner had approached several NGOs seeking shelter but faced rejection due to no official identity proof.

The court would hear the matter on January 9. PTI ADS AMK