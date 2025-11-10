Delhi HC protects Jaya Bachchan's personality rights

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday protected the personality rights of actor and Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan.

A bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing Bachchan's plea, saying several social media accounts, YouTube channels and websites were misusing her name and persona for commercial gains.

The defendants in the matter include Google, Amazon, eBay and Meta.

Her counsel said that attributes of her persona, including her images, were being misused without any authorisation from her and that merchandise featuring her pictures was being sold.

The counsel said that technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence were used to create videos having a likeness to her client.

Justice Arora said that she would pass an order of injunction to restrain the infringing entities.

The judge, however, said that she was not inclined to pass a restraining order against a private entity selling Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's posters of the 1973 movie Abhimaan on Amazon.

The Delhi High Court had earlier passed similar orders protecting the personality rights of her husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. PTI MNR SKY SKY