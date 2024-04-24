Delhi HC quashes FIR after settlement, asks accused to assist traffic police for 30 days

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has quashed a criminal case against a man on account of a settlement with the woman victim and asked him to assist the traffic police at a signal for 30 days.

The court allowed the petition by the accused to close the proceedings pursuant to the FIR against him under sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, saying since the victim did not wish to pursue her complaint anymore, no useful purpose shall be served in continuing further in the case.

"FIR registered at Police Station: Preet Vihar, East Delhi under Sections 354/506/509 of the IPC and all consequential proceedings emanating therefrom against the petitioner are quashed, subject to the condition that the petitioner shall assist the Traffic Police at a traffic signal where he may be deputed by the DCP Traffic, East District, for a period of 30 days. He shall report to the DCP Traffic for rendering the assistance at a traffic signal assigned to him," Justice Navin Chawla ordered.

In its order passed on April 16, the court said continuing the proceedings would create further acrimony between the parties and cast an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.

It added that at the end of 30 days, the DCP Traffic shall issue a certificate to the petitioner, which shall be filed by him in the court within two months.

The petitioner sought quashing of the FIR on the grounds that the parties have amicably settled their inter se disputes and have entered into a settlement.

The victim also told the court that she has settled all the disputes with the petitioner out of her own free will and without any coercion and she has no objection if the present FIR is quashed. PTI ADS ADS KVK KVK