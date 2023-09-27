Delhi HC quashes FIR after settlement, asks accused to provide blankets to girls' shelter home

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has closed criminal proceedings in a sexual harassment and stalking case after the rival sides reached a settlement, and asked the accused to contribute Rs 25,000 for providing woollen blankets to a shelter home for girls.

Advertisment

Justice Jyoti Singh, while dealing with a petition by the accused for quashing the FIR registered in 2014 and the consequent proceedings, noted that due to the passage of time and intervention by the relatives, common friends and families, the dispute has been settled amicably.

The victim, who appeared virtually before the court, said she had no objection to the FIR being quashed.

"The petition is allowed and FIR No.1047/2014 dated 10.11.2014, under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)/354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment)/354D ( Stalking)/506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) /509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) IPC registered at PS Mandawali, Delhi is quashed along with the proceedings emanating therefrom and the case stands closed," it said.

Advertisment

This would, however, be subject to the Petitioner contributing a sum of Rs.25,000/- in the form of woollen blankets, which he shall provide to Kilkari Rainbow Home for Girls, Kashmere Gate, Delhi, within four weeks from today," the court said in a recent order.

The court observed since the parties have mutually settled their dispute, there was no reason to continue the proceedings as no useful purpose will be served in doing so and quashed the case in the interest of justice and in order to maintain peace and harmony between the two sides.

Additional Public Prosecutor Amit Sahni informed the court that although the matter was at the stage of final arguments before the trial court, the State had no objection if the FIR was quashed. PTI ADS ADS SK SK