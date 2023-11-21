Delhi HC raises concern over space shortage, funds for district courts

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to state if it would provide funds and land for the benefit of local commissioners who record evidence in trial courts here as it raised concerns on the lack of space for judicial officers.

Advertisment

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan remarked that the Delhi government was not releasing funds and the high court itself was facing a "serious problem" in allotting courtrooms to new magistrates who would be joining office next year.

"Our priority are courts. We don't have enough courts, 110 magistrates are going to be ready next year. We don't have space for them. It is a serious problem," said the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna.

The petitioner sought infrastructure for local commissioners in district courts as he argued that there was no room or space to undertake this exercise.

Advertisment

The court observed that there was no free space in any district court complex in the capital and no project was in the pipeline for construction of new buildings.

"No project is getting sanctioned. Nothing is in the pipeline No infrastructure is getting sanctioned. They are not releasing the funds... If the Delhi government is willing to give funds, we have no problems," the bench remarked.

"Go to Patiala House Court. Go anywhere. Tell us (if there is space), we will depute some magistrates over there," it added.

The court listed the matter for further hearing in December.

It said that the Delhi government counsel would obtain "instructions as to whether funds and land would be made available for providing proper infrastructure for the recording of evidence by local commissioners in district courts in Delhi". PTI ADS ADS RT RT