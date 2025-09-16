Delhi HC raps Centre for delaying decision in allotting bungalow to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for delaying its decision in allotting a residential accommodation to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.

Justice Sachin Datta observed the government's approach resembled a "free system for all" and it could not selectively decide as to who got a house.

The judge asked the Centre to submit by September 18 records outlining the policy governing the allotment of houses from the general pool of residential accommodation and the current waiting list.

The court was hearing AAP's plea seeking directions to the Centre to allot a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in Delhi.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, said though the government counsel had previously sought time to seek instructions on the party's proposal to allot the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate to Kejriwal, it was allotted to someone else.

The bungalow was vacated by BSP supremo Mayawati in May this year.

Later, the central government's counsel repeatedly sought passovers citing unavailability of the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Mehra said.

He contended that on the last two dates of the hearing, the Centre continued to delay the matter in the court and went ahead to allot the bungalow to someone else.

ASG Chetan Sharma admitted that bungalow 35 Lodhi Estate was allotted to a minister of state (MoS) and urged the court to grant some time to return with the details of the allotment.

Sharma said a political party could not demand allocation of a particular bungalow, highlighting a "long waiting list" for government accommodations.

Kejriwal, he said, would be allotted an accommodation "as and when it becomes possible".

The high court also asked the Centre to inform the specific date when 35 Lodhi Estate was allotted to the MoS.

"It is completely unacceptable, you have allotted 35 Lodhi Estate, while you seek passovers. You are not interested in this matter. Last time, the same thing happened. Previous day also. There was a clear direction for records. The waiting list cannot deter allotment. It has never deterred in the past," the judge said.

The court continued, "I want to know the governing policy for allotment from the general pool. What is the waiting list? You cannot pick and choose. I want to see when it (35 Lodhi Estate) has been allotted. Before August 26 or later, that is very crucial." AAP said under the guidelines for allotment of accommodation from the general pool to political parties, the president of a recognised national party was entitled to one government residence in Delhi, provided they neither own a house nor have been allotted one in any other official capacity.

"All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor, who is also the national president. We are requesting a centrally located residence," its counsel said.

AAP claimed to have first written to the authorities on September 20 last year, followed by a reminder, but no action was taken.

The petition said Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4, 2024 after stepping down as chief minister.

Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House, it added. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK