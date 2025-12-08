Delhi HC refers to Anbumani faction as rival camp; they should prove credibility: PMK leader Arul

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) PMK leader R Arul claimed on Monday that the "rival camp" being mentioned in the Delhi High Court judgment refers to Anbumani Ramadoss' faction.

"How can they claim that the judgment is in their favour when the Election Commission of India admitted in the court that it has withdrawn its recognition to Anbumani-led faction," Arul said in a press meet here on Monday.

He further said Dr Anbumani has nothing to do with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a party founded by Dr Ramadoss.

"So, they are the ones who should take it up in the civil court, we don't have to go anywhere. This party was founded by Dr S Ramadoss and Anbumani does not have any claim to it," the Salem district secretary of PMK told reporters here.

Tensions between father and son have simmered for years, but escalated after disagreements over alliances. By mid-2025, both camps were holding separate meetings and general councils, each claiming to be the legitimate organisational authority, turning a family rift into a full-fledged leadership battle.

At the press conference, Arul said they will get the 'Mango' symbol soon and will contest under it in the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, the EC has also stated that it cannot allot a 'Mango' symbol to either of them. With both sides claiming to be "real" PMK, the poll panel has also announced that it cannot accept Form A and Form B from the PMK until the dispute is resolved.

With regard to forms A and B, Arul said they are exploring the legal angles and would soon decide on how to proceed further.

Arul also said on December 12, PMK's Vanniyar Sangam will hold a protest under the leadership of Dr Ramadoss to push for 10 per cent reservation for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes quota as well as the state-wide caste census. PTI JR JR ROH