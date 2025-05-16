Delhi HC refuses interim bail to PFI leader

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has denied interim bail on medical grounds to Popular Front of India leader A S Ismail, who is accused in a terror case noting he was showing improvement.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said the latest report by a AIIMS medical board showed his condition wouldn't deteriorate if interim bail was not granted.

"Material on record indicates that the appellant (Ismail) is being given proper treatment and he is showing improvement even when he is in incarceration. This indicates that the appellant is being given proper treatment in Jail," the bench said.

The court in its May 13 order added, "Moreover, the latest medical report by the medical board of the AIIMS shows that the condition of the appellant is not such that it will deteriorate if the appellant is not granted interim bail, as prayed for by the appellant." The court directed the jail authorities to continue with the treatment as prescribed by the doctors including regular physiotherapy and continuous monitoring of the blood pressure of Ismail who was arrested on September 22, 2022.

The jail authorities were further asked to take him to AIIMS once every month for his condition to be monitored.

According to the NIA, the case relates to conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members and cadres of PFI who were involved in raising or collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, Hawala and donations for committing or getting committed, terrorist acts in various parts of India including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Following the arrest of all accused persons, including the appellant, a chargesheet was filed against 19 accused persons, which included PFI, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA alleged Ismail was involved in the conspiracy of radicalising the gullible muslim youth by provoking them against the Indian government and leaders of organisations who do not believe in the establishment of islamic rule in India.