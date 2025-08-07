Delhi HC refuses interim relief to 'Drishyam 2' producer in fraud case

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to quash an FIR against Bollywood movie "Drishyam 2" producer Kumar Mangat Pathak in an alleged fraud case related to movie's rights.

Justice Neena Krishna Bansal refused to grant the relief observing the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and the petitioner was cooperating with the authorities.

"There is no need to intervene at this point," the judge said.

Pathak, a director of Panorama Studios International Ltd, sought quashing of the FIR, lodged by Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The petition before the court claimed Pathak's "reputation would be irreparably damaged if he is subjected to custodial interrogation and other coercive measures." The FIR, filed in June 2025, accused Pathak and others of being part of a conspiracy involving forged documents and misrepresentation of rights.

The complaint was lodged by a Delhi-based businessman who claims being misled into investing Rs 4.3 crore in a deal that promised exclusive Chinese language release rights for the movie across China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. PTI UK AMK AMK