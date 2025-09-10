Delhi HC refuses to direct ECI on PIL for poll reforms

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to hear a PIL seeking reforms during elections, including a spending limit on the expenditure of political parties and poll candidates.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed the issue was already under the government's consideration.

"We refrain from interfering into the other prayers for two reasons -- firstly, they lie in domain of policy and it will not be permissible for this court to give directions as sought. The second reason is that the proposal for electoral reforms are already pending with the government," the bench added.

While refusing to issue directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the bench allowed the petitioner to make a representation to competent authorities which will consider his contention.

One Aakash Goel, who claimed to have contested the 2025 Delhi assembly elections as an independent candidate from Wazirpur constituency, filed the PIL and sought directions to the ECI to implement the model code of conduct at least two months before the voting day as opposed to the existing one month.

He also sought a direction to the ECI to ensure effective circulation of information relating to the candidates, including their affidavits, assets details, criminal records if any, etc., through electronic/physical mode along with voter slips". PTI UK AMK AMK