Delhi HC refuses to direct ECI to de-recognise AAP

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to examine a plea seeking cancellation of AAP's registration, alleging it failed to disclose criminal antecedents of the party and its candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the Supreme Court had already issued clear and binding guidelines regarding the disclosure of criminal antecedents, and noted there was no existing legal framework that allowed the de-recognition of a political party based on the non-disclosure of such information.

The plea sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to cancel the party's registration arguing not disclosing antecedents was in violation of Supreme Court's directions.

The SC mandates publishing criminal antecedents by candidates and political parties, said the plea filed by one Ashwin Mudgal.

Mudgal's counsel said AAP was an accused in the liquor scam and it failed to disclose its accused status in the case.

The petitioner subsequently withdrew the petition with the liberty to move the apex court.

The plea alleged AAP was exploiting the government exchequer and was involved in corrupt means for winning Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"Besides, AAP has denied Supreme Court’s directions... and by not complying with the directions of SC, AAP violated the model code of conduct in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections and thus, disqualified its status as a national level political party," it alleged.

The party, it alleged, neither declared on its website nor did it give wide publicity to the registration of criminal cases against AAP and its candidates contesting the assembly elections.

"Public at large and the electorate of NCT Delhi are going to be affected by non-disclosure by the AAP as is required under the law as the SC issued the directions under the of the Constitution and the AAP has not complied with the said directions wilfully, voluntarily," it added. PTI UK AMK