Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking dual citizenship for Indians

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking dual citizenship for Indians abroad.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said the issue of allowing dual citizenship did not fall within the domain of the high court as a decision in this regard has to be taken by the Parliament.

"These are matters of national security. It has wide ramifications. This is not in our domain," said the bench also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

"It is for the Parliament and not for us. Court can't take a decision on this," added the bench.

The counsel for the petitioner 'Pravasi Legal Cell' submitted the present law does not support dual citizenship as the Indian citizenship is automatically forfeited once a national acquires the passport of another country.

He, however, asserted the Centre recently said that the issue of dual citizenship was an "alive debate".

In the petition, the petitioner said granting dual citizenship would lead to "appreciable contributions" from the Indian diaspora.

The court said the existing legal framework does not support the petitioner's plea and refused to pass any directions.

The court subsequently permitted the petitioner to withdraw his PIL. PTI ADS AS AS